May 25, you published an article on Hope Solo, and I want to thank you for this great picture and story about her.

Please give us information on our women's soccer team and all the teams when the Women's World Cup begins in France in June.

When the World Cup was played in Canada, the Times-News had no information about it in the paper. I called up and complained about no coverage; I told you to hire a woman sports writer.

I am an 81-year-old woman, and I like to read about our woman athletes.

Sherry Gempel

Twin Falls

