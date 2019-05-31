May 25, you published an article on Hope Solo, and I want to thank you for this great picture and story about her.
Please give us information on our women's soccer team and all the teams when the Women's World Cup begins in France in June.
When the World Cup was played in Canada, the Times-News had no information about it in the paper. I called up and complained about no coverage; I told you to hire a woman sports writer.
I am an 81-year-old woman, and I like to read about our woman athletes.
Sherry Gempel
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.