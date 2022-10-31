Letter: Publicly debating Jim Jones

Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones addressed the misgivings of our nation inherent within our founding. However, he fails to adequately point out the corrective actions our country has taken in its march towards freedom and liberty.

When Martin Luther King stated, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” He understood human nature and the failings of men. He wished to walk on the path of the giants before him and battle for the debt that is owed and promised in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.

Mr. Jones states, “Let's teach history as it really was, as it really happened. Let’s not gloss it over or give it some kind of rosy glow.” I agree, however, he only wants to talk about our failings and leave out the progress. He wishes to hold his audience hostage to the guilt of our failings. Most if not all the failings he mentioned have been corrected. I do not feel guilty about this.

It is a shame the press only wishes one side of the story to be heard; because we need a robust debate about the founding of this country and not the one-sided tactics utilized by Jim Jones. I would like to publicly debate Mr. Jones; the carpenter Vs the justice. Wonder if he would accept the challenge? Or at best, get ninety minutes to tell the whole story to the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls.

Jim Chmelik

Cottonwood