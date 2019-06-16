Another increase in property assessment notices: Every year around the first of June, property owners in Twin Falls County receive their Property Assessment Notice. They immediately look at the bottom line to see how much value the assessor thinks their property is worth. The assessment shows last year’s value, so to determine the change takes a little math. It is assumed that any increase will mean an increase in property taxes, so we do a little more advanced math to determine the percentage of change. The thought is the government just keeps taking more every year and when is it going to be enough? Never is the conclusion.
As the county assessor, my job is to value the 45,000 parcels every year in Twin Falls County for all the taxing districts that want a piece of the property tax pie. The county, cities, school districts, highway districts, ambulance district along with the rest, all provide services and need to be funded.
As your assessor, it would be easier to leave all properties the same, rather than try to keep up with the market value. Unfortunately, I do not have that authority. State law requires it. We have to try every year to keep up with a changing market, so property values almost always go up. Rarely they go down. This is a good thing.
If you want more information, you are invited to attend a question and answer evening with me from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Conference Room at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
Bradford J. Wills, County Assessor
Twin Falls
