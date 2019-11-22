I received in the mail my latest property tax bill and a report card on Idaho education from IdahoEdNews.org on the same day. I noticed the dismal scores for the school system with no academic goals achieved despite the enormous and constantly increasing cost of education which was obvious from my tax bill. Public education is a failing system. I do not blame the teachers, most of who work extremely hard, putting in long hours of devoted time to their profession. Many billions of dollars funneled nationwide into schools fail to improve test scores so why do we continue to pour so much into a system that fails to perform to expectations? The system is failing our children!
Early in this country even the most common folk were highly literate and taught to read by simple phonics and the Bible. The Federalist Papers were published in the post-revolutionary newspapers for the benefit of citizenry to understand the Constitution. Very few today can even read the Federalist Papers! That was before the rise of public education. In 1843, Horace Mann, an American education reformer, visited Prussia and observed their public school system and returned to America to promote its implementation. Later, he introduced the whole word method for reading which proved to be disastrous to students’ reading abilities.
Common Core continues to use this reading method and students continue to be dumbed down. Worse yet, schools have become indoctrination centers for teaching children (like in California) about the vilest of human sexual behaviors and accepting the extreme environmentalist theories of planetary doom. This is not by accident. Horace Mann’s goal for the public school system was to eventually destroy Christianity in our nation. It is not hard to see how successful he has been. Parents need wake up about this now!
You have free articles remaining.
Liz Niccum
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.