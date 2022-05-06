 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Public education in Idaho is overlooking a critical issue: failing to convince students to go on to college

News about public education in Idaho is overlooking a critical issue: our state is failing to make progress in convincing more students to go on to college. That’s a problem, but not a new one. Since 2010, the Idaho State Board of Education has set the goal to reach 60% of adults, ages 25-34, having completed education after high school.

To get closer to that goal, Idaho has tried to increase the rate of students who 'go-on' to college by making it more financially accessible. Whether by the Idaho Opportunities Scholarship, the $4,125 available to students through the Advanced Opportunities program, or others. In the Magic Valley, the close proximity of the College of Southern Idaho to Kimberly High School—where I attend—means students like myself use the Advanced Opportunities money to take college courses early.

For families like mine, this is a huge financial relief. Yet, these programs have failed to improve the ‘go-on’ rate after high school—reporting from Idaho Education News confirms that the rate has remained stagnant for years, reaching 44.6% in 2019 and falling down to 38% in 2020 due to COVID-19. Progress towards the 60% goal is similarly stagnant.

The answer why is simple, nearly every student (like myself) who takes advantage of these opportunities already planned on going to college. The statistics remain unchanged because these programs fail to reach those who don’t plan on continuing their education after high school in the first place.

I researched this subject extensively as a part of my senior project, and I’ve concluded that to begin making substantive progress towards its goals, Idaho must also work to improve high school itself, not attempting to push students into college when they’re not convinced of the value of education in the first place.

Evan Higbee

Kimberly

