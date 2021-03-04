Letter: Protests are private homes should be stopped

Our public authorities (police, politicians, health district people, school boards, etc.) are in their roles by choice, either through elections, appointment, or by education/career choices. In many of these roles, they volunteer, and they are (under)paid in others. I appreciate all of them for what they do, and I believe the lion’s share of what they do is for good of the public they serve. Because they are there by choice, they should be thick-skinned while people are protesting/influencing their decision making. The non-violent protestors that go to public meetings are welcome in our society.

Protestors who take their cause to the private homes of any of those authorities are taking it way over the line. In what way are the protests at private residences different from what mafia strongmen, gang members, and “bad guys” do to people. Should our law enforcement look the other way when “bad guys” intimidate or hang out by the home of a policeman, a juror, witness or a businessman? Our society is intolerant of their intimidation, and they get arrested for it. At least the “bad” guys” do not play loud music or recordings of gun shots, carry signs, and chant other things that imply they are going to get ya. This is a terrible thing to put the children through! What happened to the anti-bullying message we are trying to spread through our society?