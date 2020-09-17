Letter: Protecting rural hospitals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has taken its toll on rural hospitals throughout the state and country. Congress must step up to protect rural health care access here in Idaho now. That means adjusting the terms of federal loans that our local hospitals took to remain financially viable throughout the pandemic.

Under the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs (MAAPP), struggling hospitals were able to receive loans based on their standard Medicare fee-for-service payments. But these same struggling hospitals are facing unrealistic repayment terms. Congress must extend the deadline to begin loan repayment and the deadline to fully repay these loans.

Moreover, MAAPP repayment terms call for hospitals that have begun repayment to have 100 percent of their Medicare payments withheld until loans have been completely repaid. For rural health care providers, withholding all Medicare payments will be financially devastating as patients in rural areas are often times older, sicker, and less affluent than their urban counterparts.

Senators Crapo and Risch must prioritize adjusting the terms of MAAPP loans to provide hospitals serving rural Idaho communities greater flexibility so they can continue to serve at-risk patients and contribute to their communities.

Gretchen Manning

Caldwell

