Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Sadly, public knowledge of the possible windmill farms to be constructed in our Magic Valley appears to be limited. Don't be fooled when you see or hear the name Magic Valley Energy; it is an LLC formed by LS Power, of New York state.

They propose three farms totaling approx. 200,000 acres of our open lands. The 73,000 acre Lava Ridge site will extend in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. The Salmon Falls site will be between Hollister, Castleford and Salmon Falls Creek, encompassing 70,000 acres. The Taurus site will be 50,000 acres between Shoshone and Gooding.

LS Power presents a profitable, green energy development plan, supposedly adding jobs and money to our communities. What they don't discuss is the fact that the power will be transmitted to Las Vegas and California. They avoid discussing the affects the Lave Ridge site will have on caves that contain artifacts and archeological history, plus the enormous encroachment on wildlife migration routes and the endangered Minidoka National Historical site. Both Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls will have devastating affects on sage grouse populations, since Gov. Little signed Executive Order 2022-03. You can find this document online.

If citizens of Magic Valley want to protect and keep our wide open spaces, landscapes and views, we need to join together and show our resistance to these projects. Please contact your local County Commissioners, elected Idaho state officials and BLM offices in Shoshone and Burley to express your opposition to this desecration of our lands.

StopLavaRidge.com is online and on Facebook.

Please acquaint yourselves with what is slowly transpiring in our Valley and attend the local meetings. If we don't protect our lands, they will be permanently destroyed, with Las Vegas, California and LS Power investors as the only benefactors.

Stephanie Novacek

Kimberly

