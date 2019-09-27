We are blessed to have the U.S. Constitution where our rights come from God, and the Constitution is to protect those rights.
Did you know that Nazism and fascism are left-wing — not right-wing — forms of socialism along with communism? Nazi stands for National Socialism.
We were founded as a constitutional republic, but over a hundred years ago democracy was implemented to replace it. Democracy is majority rule or mob rule. Elections are determined democratically by a majority of votes, but as a form of government it leads to loss of freedom.
Socialism is not enacted for our benefit. It is to distribute our wealth, control our wealth and control us. Socialism implemented by Lenin, Stalin, Hitler and Mao has resulted in the murder of nearly 100 million in the last century.
Millions of refugees, including my grandfather, fled Europe to America in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the Fabian Socialists had destroyed the European economy. The symbol of the Fabians is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Refugees continue to flee socialism for America.
Now we see America moving rapidly towards socialism. Daily, we see Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals,” which he dedicated to Lucifer, being promoted by liberal socialists and much of the mainstream media. Alinsky's main rules are: Polarization to divide people, demonization of those opposed to the socialist agenda and deception by fake news and lies. The end justifies the means.
The USMCA trade agreement, negotiated by a Council on Foreign Relations globalist, is NAFTA on steroids and must be stopped. Ottawa University found that 57% of the wording comes from the Trans-Pacific Partnership from which Trump withdrew the U.S. It will create an independence-destroying regional government like the European Union.
Our national United Nation's Common Core standards has largely adopted the false philosophies of Dewey, Marx, Darwin, Freud and Keynes.
Adrian Arp
Filer
