Letter: Private property rights are fundamental

Private property rights are fundamental rights as important as any legal protection. A threat to one person’s private property rights is a threat to all of ours, which is why I’ve been following a topic being debated in Custer County. Mike Boren, the owner of Hell Roaring Ranch, currently uses his grass pasture for agricultural and private aviation which is already his approved right. He is now simply requesting a conditional use permit to make his irrigated pasture available for outside emergency services which would serve the area as a whole and is not something he needs to do.
Mike’s generous interest in making his private land available for emergency services use is his choice and should receive community support. A threat to one person’s private property rights is a threat to all of ours. I encourage community support and Custer County officials to approve his request for a conditional use permit so his property can benefit the Custer County area in case of an emergency and preserve our private property rights.
Heidi Cranney
Oakley