Letter: Principles in Declaration of Independence and Constitution

The solution to our nation's problems is to return to the principles of the God-inspired Founding Fathers provided for us in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. They created a nation with protected individual rights and freedoms along with limited government. This resulted in the most prosperous nation in the history of the world!

During the pandemic our individual rights contained in Constitutional Bill of Rights were ignored and violated by Governor Little and the federal government with vaccine and mask mandates. Churches, schools, support groups and small businesses were selectively closed. Now, we have persecution and unconstitutional arrests of people and groups who support the sanctity of life. What happened to free expression of beliefs?

We were founded as a Christian nation, but secular humanists have succeeded in forcing their anti-Christian agenda on America. The Founding Fathers did not want a State religion (denomination), but wanted the Christian religion to be part of government. Patrick Henry said, “...this nation was founded on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Is our nation being judged? George Mason during the Constitutional Convention said that if we stopped worshiping Jesus Christ as Lord over the land, then Providence (God) would punish us with natural disasters. We must once again worship God to regain His blessings.

Founders requested in The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 that schools should teach (Christian), morality (The Ten Commandments) and knowledge. Supreme Court without prior rulings, in 1962 and 1963 banned prayer and Bible reading in public schools.

The Ten Commandments are engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building. The Commandments are displayed right above where the judges sit. President Jefferson worried that the Court would make law rather than interpret law!

We must get back to abiding to The Ten Commandments and restore our Christian heritage if our Constitutional Republic will survive.

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp, Ph.D.