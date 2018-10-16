In your opinion page, the article by Jim Jones is just another attack on Trump and the Republicans. There is no reason to require candidates to submit their tax records to the public or to Congress. This wasn’t done before President Ford. Maybe we should look back in time to John Kennedy’s finances and his father Joe, and how the Kennedy family made their money from booze. How much in taxes did the Kennedy family hide from their returns. And I want to have an investigation into the Clinton Crime Family; so do the Haitians.
I would like to see the names of Congress people who have paid money to women with government money to cover-up their affairs.
Also let’s see how many Congress people have grown rich while they were in Congress. Let’s see all the connections and bribes they have taken.
Terry Nelson
Shoshone
