Did you hear him? The young man who called into Rush Limbaugh about 12:40 Thursday. He said his family was completely involved in the government shutdown. Both he and his wife work and the loss of pay is hurting, of course, but he related that he served in the Army for 10 years, and many who served with him were now working at the border. He said that they tell him that building the wall is extremely important. And that their family will make it through the shutdown and encouraged the president to come out each morning and invite the Congress in to negotiate. Then if they do not acknowledge his invitation, he should report that to the people every evening.
That really puts us Idahoans in a bind because our senator is so busy reading to the school children and our representative just is not to be found. There was quite an article about the walls that they have around their residences. A couple mentioned were Ryan and Pelosi. Sure they can protect their property. What about ours?
And where are a lot of our reps? Having a nice vacation somewhere in a warm climate. And dear Pelosi would have been off on a nice congressional jaunt if the president had not forbidden the use of a military plane.
We need to stand firm. We have all heard the stories about the evils of the border. I remember the one where the family came to identify the remains of the grandmother and her little granddaughter. They were shown a box where they recognized the remains of their clothing. They had died of exhaustion and hunger not too far from where they had crossed the border. What price freedom? Stand firm, President Trump.
Sue Child
Rupert
