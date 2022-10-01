Letter: President Biden conjures up a boogeyman

Most people know that one of the keys to successful magic is the art of distraction. Watch the left hand while the right hand does magic. In President Biden’s September 1st speech he tried, unsuccessfully, to distract the American people from his administration’s abysmal management of the country. His approval rating hovers around 38%. Seventy-eight percent of Democrats say the country is heading in the wrong direction. Inflation is eating into paychecks. Crime is making big cities unlivable. Gas is $1.40 more than when he took office. The country’s southern border is open for all comers, some of whom are laden with fentanyl, which is killing 300 Americans a day. It’s not hard to see why Mr. Biden needs a distraction. The one he came up with is a doozy.

President Biden wants Americans to believe that the real threat to the country is a group of Republicans he calls MAGA. This group, according to Mr. Biden, is saturated with an “extreme ideology” that is “driven” and “dominated” by an allegiance to Donald Trump. Apparently, this group of monsters is working, as we speak, to undermine our law and democracy. They are, according to Joe, a “clear and present danger” to our republic. They are, in a word, scary. Mr. Biden wants Americans to blame the country’s troubles on the fictitious misdeeds of MAGA. He is hoping that by doing so his culpability will be subsumed.

Unfortunately for Old Joe, his audience is not made up of children. The American people are not as stupid as he and his advisors believe they are. We know the score. We also know that whatever the Democrats are accusing Republicans of doing, they are doing themselves to a much larger degree.

Richard Guess

Hagerman