Letter: Pray and vote against socialism

How long will America sink into the mud? How many women, men and youth have died fighting socialism and communism in other nations? Now we allow them to teach in our schools and universities and colleges! We even have socialists and communists in our government, in the senate, congress and several running for president of the greatest nation in the world. Russia and China stated they will take over America without firing a shot.

We have the freedom of owning guns, not only for hunting but also for defending ourselves against foreign countries and our own government. I am not encouraging a revolution, but we need a revival to keep this nation under God. Our pledge states one nation under God, our money states in God we trust. We must not take God out of our country and government. If you want a nation without weapons to keep defending our great nation, then leave!

The Democrats want to defund our police, firemen and others we trust and need every day. They are our family, friends and neighbors.

Before you vote, stop, think and pray about what kind of nation you want for your children and grandchildren. The Democrats and Soros will take your freedom from you.

Stop. Think. Vote.

Larry McKay

Twin Falls

