Letter: Postpone session indefinitely?

I see the legislators were considering postponing the session. I think they should postpone the session for five years or more. This is why. All they have done is pass laws that get overturned in court and Idaho taxpayers pay the losing lawyers thousands of dollars. If they insist on meeting, here is my suggestion. Instead of worrying about boys that want to become girls playing basketball, do something about property taxes-like tying the homeowner's exemption into inflation like it was before 2006. How about eliminating the grocery tax- most people don't view eating as an option if you want to stay alive. How about doing something about the law that says parents can let children die of easily treated diseases and call it "freedom of religion." How about leaving the Idaho constitution alone because in a crisis gov Little might ask them to wear a mask for five minutes in a grocery store. Do something that actually helps the people of Idaho instead of the petty crap taxpayers usually pay them for. I believe law enforcement is sworn to protect us against terrorists foreign and domestic. The people who show up at a commissioner's house and terrorize a 12-year-old boy, banging pots and pans, painting on the driveway and playing the sound of gunfire are domestic terrorists. They should be rounded up, arrested and prosecuted. If this continues, someone is going to get hurt. Also, the disgusting people who vandalized the Ann Frank memorial in the name of Nazis deserve a place in hell. How does anyone get pleasure out of Nazis starving, torturing and murdering a 13-year-old girl in a concentration camp?