Letter: Portland opens its heart to Twin Falls

Dear Twin Falls,

In the summer, this newspaper printed a letter from a resident detailing just how terrible Portland is: Dirty, rude, and full of people that he deemed unworthy.

Twin Falls is facing a crisis and will need to send their loved ones to Portland for medical care, hopefully saving lives.

Unlike the treatment Portlanders get from Twin Falls, we open our hearts and our arms to you and your loved ones. We understand this is a scary time and we'll help you. We'll support you and hold you dear.

Let's pray that TF won't need our help, but if you do, Oregonians understand we are Americans first and we help those in need.

Warmly,

Dr. Jennifer Roark

