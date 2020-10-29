 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Portland opens its heart to Twin Falls
0 comments

Letter: Portland opens its heart to Twin Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Dear Twin Falls,

In the summer, this newspaper printed a letter from a resident detailing just how terrible Portland is: Dirty, rude, and full of people that he deemed unworthy.

Twin Falls is facing a crisis and will need to send their loved ones to Portland for medical care, hopefully saving lives.

Unlike the treatment Portlanders get from Twin Falls, we open our hearts and our arms to you and your loved ones. We understand this is a scary time and we'll help you. We'll support you and hold you dear.

Let's pray that TF won't need our help, but if you do, Oregonians understand we are Americans first and we help those in need.

Warmly,

Dr. Jennifer Roark

0 comments
6
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Seeing red in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Seeing red in Twin Falls

Letter to the editor:  I hope the voters will look at the actions of these people who have put many people's lives at risk and put us in the red zone. As a retired teacher, the grade I would give them would NOT be good.

Letter: Vote for Paulette Jordan
Letters

Letter: Vote for Paulette Jordan

Letter to the editor: I am urging you to vote for Paulette Jordan for U.S. Senate and break the paralysis in Washington over doing the right thing to save American lives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News