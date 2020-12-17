Letter: Popularity isn't leadership

Popularity isn’t leadership
Lead, follow, or get out of the way! These words form the holy grail of military leadership, a profession that demands unity of purpose. To accept less is to accept death. Leaders define the objective, provide the resources, establish responsibilities and lines of communication, then let the troops do their jobs. The buck stops with the leader. At no time does popularity inter into the conversation.
I couldn’t help but recall what I had been taught regarding leadership as I listened to Gov. Little explain his approach to “educating” non-maskers to gain their approval. It was a defeatist attitude camouflaged with pleasantries that has absolutely zero chance of being accepted. If I may be so bold Gov. Little, haters are going to hate no matter what you say or do so you had better do a gut check because you’re either going to have to go around them or through them. Either way they will never vote for you again. But you already know this. So does every Republican in this one-party state. Without the support of Trumpistas, Republicans are political dead meat, and it scares all of you. Every day you can feel the hot breath of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on the back of your neck and when you turn to confront her you find yourself staring directly into the face of an Ammon Bundy. These people hate you and everything you stand for Governor. They are also more popular with your base so quit trying to appease them.
There is an alternative. Over the years that Idaho has spent recruiting this nut assortment moderate republicans like you, or RINO’s, have quietly been slipping away from this radicalism. Look to them to save your political hide Governor. Do the right thing and mandate masks.
Gary Eller
Twin Falls
