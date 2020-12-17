Letter: Popularity isn't leadership

Popularity isn’t leadership

I couldn’t help but recall what I had been taught regarding leadership as I listened to Gov. Little explain his approach to “educating” non-maskers to gain their approval. It was a defeatist attitude camouflaged with pleasantries that has absolutely zero chance of being accepted. If I may be so bold Gov. Little, haters are going to hate no matter what you say or do so you had better do a gut check because you’re either going to have to go around them or through them. Either way they will never vote for you again. But you already know this. So does every Republican in this one-party state. Without the support of Trumpistas, Republicans are political dead meat, and it scares all of you. Every day you can feel the hot breath of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on the back of your neck and when you turn to confront her you find yourself staring directly into the face of an Ammon Bundy. These people hate you and everything you stand for Governor. They are also more popular with your base so quit trying to appease them.