Letter: Politics is a blood sport

Politics is a blood sport
The January 6th hearings are called historic, monumental, and an attempt to destroy democracy. Not so much. Politics are called a blood sport by some, with good reason.
Where did it start?
With George Washington, of course. Washington’s cabinet was made up in part by Jefferson, as Secretary of State and Hamilton, as Secretary of Treasury while his good friend Madison was a leader in Congress who wrote some of his speeches. Hamilton’s vision of the government proved to be correct and saved the Republic from bankruptcy and ruin. Jefferson and Madison objected strongly for more agrarian policies, not business and trade. Hence, the two-party system was born. By Washington’s second term Jefferson resigned and Hamilton was under attack with serious allegations. For years Madison, Jefferson, and the press accused Washington of trying to destroy the Republic and of being unduly influenced by the devil Hamilton. As Secretary of Treasury, Hamilton was audited constantly by Congress under pressure from Madison. Finally, they found a large sum of money from Hamilton’s private personal account that could not be accounted for. They thought they had him for a bribe or payoff for financial gain. Hamilton had to fess up; he couldn’t keep his pants zipped or buttoned. He had a fling with a married woman and paid off the husband to keep it quiet. Some doubt exists as to who initiated the affair.
Throughout our messy political history one party or the other has made accusations of destroying Democracy or the Republic before and after the Civil War up to today. If the Father of our Country can be accused of destroying our Republic by two future Presidents, then anyone can.
Ain’t politics fun. I’m a reader, not historian, leave a comment about my mistakes.
Terry Platts
Gooding