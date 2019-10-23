This is to all the politicians out there. That includes state and local politicians.
The negative in our government has got to stop. Our children are watching.
Whatever happened to manners — please and thank you? I was taught respect in school. Maybe it's time that we do that again.
Politicians, clean up your act. The kids are watching.
Mary Severe
Hagerman
