Letter: Politicians busy building a coffin for democracy
Letter: Politicians busy building a coffin for democracy

The great American spreader events of the 2020 pandemic are highly correlated with stupendous institutional failings in our society.

The outbreak kicked off at northern ski resorts like Sun Valley and Park City, southern cultural festivals like Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, corporate gatherings like Biogen in Boston, and a host of religious events.

The nation’s politicians, financial elite, educational leaders and theology wizards were blithely unaware of and disinterested in public affairs. They had votes and money, gowns and souls on their minds, selfish interests all.

Politicians were busy building a coffin for democracy and a palace for monarchy.

Business elite were reveling in globalization, unaware of the lack of desperately needed public health supplies at home. They were spending piles of illegitimate gain at elegant parties and resorts, distanced from the country’s impoverished rabble.

Professors were lost in their beloved lectures. Common folk were also socially distanced from any kind of civic awareness.

Half were drunk out of their minds watching the likes of football spirals and costumed street dancers. The other half were flailing about seeking inspiration in order to activate long-dead spiritual souls.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Salt Lake City

