Letter: Please vote with us for Linda Hartgen

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

We are writing to show our support for Linda Hartgen. We have known Linda for many years now and we want all to know what an outstanding person she is.

She is intelligent, honest and dedicated. She works hard to study, listen to her constituents, and then vote on issues that will continue to make Idaho a better place to live for everyone.

We are grateful to Linda for her impeccable voting record and for all that she has accomplished in the House. She will continue to represent district 25 as your Senator in a like manner. We look forward to her ongoing principles and values on behalf of the citizens of Twin Falls.

We urge you to vote along with us for Linda Hartgen on November 8th.

Sincerely,

Jan and Sen. Lee Heider

