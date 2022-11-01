 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Please vote for Mike Pohanka

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I was raised in Jerome many years ago and am currently a state legislator in Canyon County. We desperately need thoughtful and conservative legislators. I hope Magic Valley voters will send candidate Mike Pohanka to the legislature.

I have know him for many years. On a personal level, he is compassionate, caring, a man of faith, and involved in the community. On the professional level, he has a broad background.

Mike can read a budget and understand where cuts need to be made. With his law enforcement background, he will "back the blue." He is conservative, without a chip on his shoulder and will serve the best interests of the Magic Valley and Idaho. I sincerely believe he will immediately be a respected and effective legislator in the House of Representatives. Please vote for Mike Pohanka.

Rep. Bruce D. Skaug

Nampa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Vote blue!

Letter: Vote blue!

Letter: As President of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to announce our support of Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate, Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald for the Idaho House of Representatives.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News