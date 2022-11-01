Letter: Please vote for Mike Pohanka

I was raised in Jerome many years ago and am currently a state legislator in Canyon County. We desperately need thoughtful and conservative legislators. I hope Magic Valley voters will send candidate Mike Pohanka to the legislature.

I have know him for many years. On a personal level, he is compassionate, caring, a man of faith, and involved in the community. On the professional level, he has a broad background.

Mike can read a budget and understand where cuts need to be made. With his law enforcement background, he will "back the blue." He is conservative, without a chip on his shoulder and will serve the best interests of the Magic Valley and Idaho. I sincerely believe he will immediately be a respected and effective legislator in the House of Representatives. Please vote for Mike Pohanka.