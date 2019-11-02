For nearly 30 years, I have been actively involved in our community, both professionally and personally — from the jobs I’ve held in news broadcasting and public relations to leading the region’s premier business organization; from serving on local non-profit boards to volunteering with my sons’ recreation teams; from being an active member of the city council to serving as mayor for the past four years.
Because I’ve been engaged in this variety of community organizations and activities, I understand the diverse resources we have in Twin Falls and how to bring those resources together.
I have a proven track record of open communication and cooperation among the residents, the business community, other partner organizations and local government to accomplish common goals for the common good. My experience helps me to keep the positive momentum our community is enjoying right now.
I understand the road map that has been developed in the city’s Strategic Plan. I’ll support local government’s role in achieving these initiatives by providing the appropriate infrastructure and level of public service to meet the needs of our citizens in this growing community.
I have deep family roots in the Magic Valley, going back more than a century, that instills in me a sense of community pride and responsibility. I have no pre-conceived agenda or pet projects on which I’m focused. I bring a sense of public service to the position.
It’s been my privilege to serve you on the Twin Falls City Council and, as I seek re-election, I ask for your support and your vote on Nov. 5.
Shawn Barigar
Twin Falls
