Letter: Please vote for Janice McGeachin for Idaho governor

Medical treatments must always be a personal choice. A forced vaccine is totally unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled that employees could not be forced to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. However, Governor Little, buckled to big business pressure that helps fund his campaign, vetoed a bill stopping the employee mandate. Senator Jim Patrick sustained Little's veto. They both need to be replaced as they violated our Bill of Rights of personal liberty.

Please vote Janice McGeachin for Idaho governor and Glenneda Zuiderveld to replace Senator Patrick. McGeachin supported the US Constitution including The Bill of Rights with an executive order to stop the vaccine mandate when Little was out of office. Little rescinded the order to reinstate the unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

It is not true that McGeachin refused to debate. She does want to debate Little and other candidates, but Little refuses to debate. A debate without Little would be meaningless. Little knows he is vulnerable with his two years of lock down and executive edicts. A debate would reveal his dictatorial leadership.

Janice McGeachin would NEVER have locked down the state. She would have followed the example of Governor Noem of South Dakota. She NEVER locked down her state. There was NO vaccine or mask mandates. She allowed personal responsibility with protection of the vulnerable in care centers. It worked!

Little's lock down has resulted in the closure of schools, businesses and churches which violates the First Amendment of The Bill of Rights. There have been numerous suicides due to the lock down!

Please vote for Janice McGeachin for Idaho governor. She has been endorsed by President Trump. She will make Idaho great again without dictatorial mandates!

Jon Thomsen

Buhl

