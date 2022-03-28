Letter: Please vote for Dixon and Lanting

As I have been campaigning, I have been getting lots of questions about redistricting. So here goes a quick primer: The new District 24 is rural Twin Falls County, Gooding County and Camas County. District 25 is the old District 24. Basically the City of Twin Falls plus a little south and west of the city. Jerome County is now in District 26 along with Lincoln and Blaine County.

I have been out at many functions with several of the local legislative candidates. One who impresses me in the new District 24 Seat A is Chenelle Dixon. She has been active in the GOP and her thoughts on Infrastructure, Education and Maintaining the Idaho Quality of Life closely match mine. So if you are in the new District 24, I urge you to vote for Chenelle Dixon. If you are in the newly numbered District 25. I would appreciate your vote for me for Seat B!!