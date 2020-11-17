Letter: Please think of others

As I read the headline in the Times-News on Nov. 20, I was shocked! St Luke's Magic Valley had 19 hospitalizations Wednesday Nov. 11 and 47 admissions on Tuesday. This virus has killed 120 Magic Valley residents and 13 were killed last week. When are the people of this community going to wake up to the fact that face masks help to curb this virus and deaths of people. My wife and I lost a dear friend to this virus three weeks ago. The other day we were in Smith's Grocery and I asked a person who was not wearing a mask why he didn't wear one. He replied "I don't have to." I said that by not wearing a mask he could spread the virus to us and others. His reply was, "I don't care about you." This kind of thinking about masks and the safety for himself and others is ludicrous.