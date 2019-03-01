Try 3 months for $3
Please take care of your pets

I’m very concerned as I see more and more stray animals. Last week, there was a beautiful dog running along traffic on the interstate just west of Burley. Perhaps he busted loose from his home and made it through the border fence; perhaps he was dropped off. Please, people, if you can’t take care of your pet, call the Humane Society at 1-866-861-9012 or take them to the local animal shelter.

I hate to see these animals starve or get run over if they could be adopted by a good home. Please, don’t just dump your animal. I’m an 80-year-old grandmother living in Burley, and I’ve seen the aftermath of abandoned pets. It’s not pretty. It’s not good.

Charlotte Hartley

Burley

