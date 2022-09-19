Letter: Please Republicans

Please nominate a better presidential candidate than Donald Trump. It would better represent America’s principles and may limit the amount of violence that Trump and his supporters will promote. Also, please nominate better candidates for federal, state, and local offices. Enough with Q-non supporters, election deniers and other things lacking reason and logic. And, for the rest of us, we should express our displeasure. Silence too often helps give rise to violence. History has not been kind to those that acquiesce to bullies.