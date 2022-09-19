 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Please Republicans

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Please nominate a better presidential candidate than Donald Trump. It would better represent America’s principles and may limit the amount of violence that Trump and his supporters will promote. Also, please nominate better candidates for federal, state, and local offices. Enough with Q-non supporters, election deniers and other things lacking reason and logic. And, for the rest of us, we should express our displeasure. Silence too often helps give rise to violence. History has not been kind to those that acquiesce to bullies.

Tom Haddock

Star

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: How did a whole county get amnesia?

Letter: How did a whole county get amnesia?

Letter: In May, Jerome County voted in a candidate for Coroner in the primary who has in the past sued the City of Jerome and Jerome County to the tune of $800,000. An amount that could bankrupt some small towns.

Letter: Tom Arkoosh will serve us with honor if elected

Letter: Tom Arkoosh will serve us with honor if elected

Letter: Arkoosh is not a career politician and has pledged to run the office in a non-partisan manner. I know Tom Arkoosh to be an attorney of the highest integrity and ability. If elected he will serve us with honor and distinction and without political favoritism.

Letter: Educate yourselves for voting season

Letter: Educate yourselves for voting season

Letter: It is campaign season for the 2022 mid term election. The issues that face our nation and state are often perceived as insurmountable from the media perspective, but in truth that is not so.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News