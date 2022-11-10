Letter: Please Donald, don’t do it!

Now that the Mid-term elections are in the books, we can expect that many hats will be thrown into the 2024 presidential hopeful ring. It is reported that one of those hats will belong to Donald Trump. Please Donald; don’t do it.

Having voted for Mr. Trump twice, an explanation is warranted. I totally support the policies advanced by the Trump Administration. Thankfully, those policies are not unique to him. The Republican Party has a deep bench of qualified conservatives fully capable of and devoted to carrying them out. The problem, should Mr. Trump decide to seek a second term in the White House is formidable. If Mr. Trump (the 800 lb. gorilla) enters the race, better qualified and more likable candidates will be dissuaded from running. Should Mr. Trump win the nomination, his “unlikable” quotient will guarantee a Democrat victory. As in 2016, I will be voting for anyone other than Mr. Trump in the primary. But, should he win the nomination, I will hold my nose and vote for him.