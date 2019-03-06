Twin Falls city government needs help knowing the needs of minority groups. The City Council set a goal for City Manager Travis Rothweiler to "explore and identify specific needs within the immigrant communities in Twin Falls, as well as other marginalized groups, seeking to meet and/or enhance meeting these needs within existing city services and potentially establishing a diversity council, commission or committee."
For months, Travis Rothweiler, Shawn Barigar and city staff met with concerned residents to draft a charter for the Twin Falls Diversity and Inclusion Committee. I was privileged to be a part of those meetings. Nothing I have ever done, except loving my nieces and nephews, will have such a lasting impact for generations to come.
On Feb. 23, the council approved the charter, and the city began its search for applicants. The committee needs five to nine members. The first few years of the committee will lay the foundation for generations to come. It's critical Twin Falls gets effective committee members.
Neighbors, we need you to apply. Please apply even if you don't feel you're good enough. Believe me, no one looks to me as an example of someone who's figured life out and has it easy. But I'm going to apply anyway. I have felt what it can be like to sit in a city office with like-minded people and create something that will help our beautiful city. You can, too
Google Twin Falls Diversity Committee and go to the page on tfid.org. You can discover more about the committee and find the link to apply.
God bless you, my neighbors, as we seek to improve our great city.
Diantha Leavitt
Twin Falls
