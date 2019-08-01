Your recent series on school performance makes it clear that classroom teachers can make a significant improvement on test scores by taking responsibility for the outcomes. The local taxpayers should vote "No" on all future bond or levy requests unless the current test levels are included with a promise to improve, with written specific goals. As taxpayers, it is our responsibility to encourage educational success.
The un-audited free lunch program indicates little except where the most dishonest parents live. Parents making $180,000 are signed up and only found out because they are government employees where income is public record. Government statics suggest as much as 50percent noncompliance in some areas.
Educators are fervent supporters of the free lunch program. But my eyes tell me many children seem to have had too many free lunches. And facts tell me many of these graduating youngsters are unemployable, when 70 percent cannot qualify for the military for primarily, obesity.
The $85,000 donation by Chobani to a local school district where parents charge the meals then refuse to pay exhibits more parental fraud.
The school series is based on exaggerated poverty, when we suspect the problem to be parents lack of involvement and responsibility. Poor Asian kids excel. Murtaugh’s requirement of a token payment of $100 annually for a two-day weekly preschool gives parents skin in the game and encourages responsibility for their child’s education.
We train our children from their earlier ages with parental example and school acquiescence that lying and cheating is okay, at least on government programs, and failure to pay bills is okay. The billions of taxpayer cost is a legitimate concern but pales in comparison to the cultural damage to our entire society.
Terry Platts
Gooding
