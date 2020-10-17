Letter: Platform comparison of Republicans and Democrats

Republican's Platform (67 pages) website: EagleForum.org/publications/efr/oct20.html
Republicans believe: American Exceptionalism (page 1); Law & Order(39); Support Police & Troops(39,42,43); Military Superiority(41,43); Second Amendment Rights(12); Legal Immigration & Border Security(25,26); God the Creator &Sustainer(9); Sanctity of life(10,13,51); Sanctity of Marriage(11,31); Sex Defined Male/Female(35); Women's Rights No ERA(43); Parental Rights(33); School Choice(34); Private Healthcare Options (24); Wages – State & Local laws(8); Energy Independence (19); Environmental Stewardship(20); Less Government Regulations(27); Right to Work(8); Voter Integrity(16); English First(34); Preserve Our National Capital(30); Prosperity by Individuals(1); No Divisive Taxation(2); Save Social Security(24); Justices for Constitutional Rule of Law(10); Reject Discrimination(9); Student Loans Private(35); Out of Iran Nuclear “Deal”(46). The Republicans also are for legal immigration and a border wall. They oppose amnesty and healthcare for illegal aliens and sanctuary cities. They oppose taxpayer funding of abortions and the multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal that would ban all fossil fuels. The bottom line is that Republicans support a Constitutional Republic in the tradition of the Founding Fathers.
Democrat's Platform (91 pages) website: EagleForum.org/publications/etr/oct20.html
Democrats believe: America is Racist(40); Protest is Highest Form of Patriotism(5); Prosecute Law Enforcers(37); Diplomacy Over Strength(73,75); No “Weapons of War”(37,48); No travel Bans, NO ICE Raids(61,63,84); Abortion Rights(82); Any Sexual Relationship Celebrated(83); LGBTQ+ Special Preferences(33,42); Federal control of education(65,66,67); Government Run Healthcare(28); Federal Minimum Wage(15,24); Climate Change Hysteria(49,79); More Government Regulations(50,52); Union Membership for All(50); Lax Voter Laws(55); Multiple Languages in Government(42); Make Washington D.C. a State(58); Redistribute wealth(13,40); Progressive Taxation(26);
More Money for Socialist Policies(26); Justices for Abortion(39) Slavery Reparations(49);Free College(69); Supports Iran Treaty (JOPOA)(90). The Democrats want statehood for Puerto Rico, expanding the Supreme Court; amnesty for illegal aliens; repeal Trump's tax reductions and want to greatly increase taxes. The Democrats favor Socialism/Marxism.
President Trump has put Americans & America first and deserves re-election. Freedom is not Free!
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!