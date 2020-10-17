Letter: Platform comparison of Republicans and Democrats

Republicans believe: American Exceptionalism (page 1); Law & Order(39); Support Police & Troops(39,42,43); Military Superiority(41,43); Second Amendment Rights(12); Legal Immigration & Border Security(25,26); God the Creator &Sustainer(9); Sanctity of life(10,13,51); Sanctity of Marriage(11,31); Sex Defined Male/Female(35); Women's Rights No ERA(43); Parental Rights(33); School Choice(34); Private Healthcare Options (24); Wages – State & Local laws(8); Energy Independence (19); Environmental Stewardship(20); Less Government Regulations(27); Right to Work(8); Voter Integrity(16); English First(34); Preserve Our National Capital(30); Prosperity by Individuals(1); No Divisive Taxation(2); Save Social Security(24); Justices for Constitutional Rule of Law(10); Reject Discrimination(9); Student Loans Private(35); Out of Iran Nuclear “Deal”(46). The Republicans also are for legal immigration and a border wall. They oppose amnesty and healthcare for illegal aliens and sanctuary cities. They oppose taxpayer funding of abortions and the multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal that would ban all fossil fuels. The bottom line is that Republicans support a Constitutional Republic in the tradition of the Founding Fathers.