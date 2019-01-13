The entrance to Twin Falls is again being attacked for the purpose of creating corporate profits at our city’s aesthetic expense. On Jan. 8, a preliminary presentation was made to the City Planning and Zoning Commission indicating the intent to build a 60-foot high, four-story building (hotel), 50 feet from the canyon’s edge, right next to the Visitors’ Center (wedged between the Visitors’ Center and the east end of the Mall). Architectural presentations showed the sides of the building nearly entirely in glass. Some will say that’s what we get for approving Canyon Park West Mall.
Prior to approving the mall, details were discussed at length and approved only after making sure the facility was not a blight on our beautiful canyon, or at least minimizing the impact. Minimizing height, maximizing distance from the rim, demanding landscaping, requiring no windows to reflect light on the canyon side of the building and requiring neutral colors were some of the criteria required.
The developers of this latest proposal said they discussed the project with nearby HOA’s, with no objections. If you object, please consider attending the public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at City Hall to show your dismay. If you cannot attend, send an e-mail or letter to Jonathan Spendlove, Planning and Zoning Director, City Hall.
Help protect our treasured north city entrance.
Steve Woods
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.