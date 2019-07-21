Go back to where you came from? What do we do when our nation’s leader's words are racist? The U.S. government Equal Opportunity Commission’s website says: “Ethnic slurs and other verbal or physical conduct because of nationality are illegal. Examples of potentially unlawful conduct include insults, taunting or ethnic epithets such as making fun of a person’s foreign accent or comments like 'Go back to where you came from,' whether made by a supervisors or co-workers.”
We know this behavior is not normal, expected or right by our leaders or by us. In this country, we know if you do not support a leader you do not lead a rally chanting “Send her back,” but you find a candidate to support and seek to elect a new leader. This is democracy.
People questioned Jesus' ethnicity when he began his ministry. In the Gospel of John, when the disciple Philip told Nathaniel “We have found the one Moses wrote about in the Law,” Philip replied, “Can anything good from Nazareth?” In others words, Jesus go back to where you came from.
Jesus, in his teachings, challenged us to deal with our racism and our hate of others. Jesus taught us to love God with our heart, soul, mind and strength and to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. When asked who is my neighbor, he shared a story that elevated not the expected heroes of the day — the religious — but an outsider — an “other.” When he told the story of the Good Samaritan, Jesus flipped the script and took a Samaritan, a then despised ethnicity and made him the hero of the story. He taught a better way.
We are a nation of immigrants. Our diversity is our strength.
Rev. Dr. Duane Anders
Boise
