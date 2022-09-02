 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: People need to understand the massive dictatorial freight train coming our way

“One need not destroy one's enemy. One need only destroy his willingness to engage,” Sun Tzu. The Democrats are engaging. The internationalist crime syndicate with its Agenda 21/2030 program is engaging. The American people, generally, are not engaging. So, do not believe the rhetoric about this coming election being a blood bath. If indeed, they stole the last election, could they steal, or at least skew the next?

To date, we are a nation being sacked, robbed from within by its elites, traitors, and Chinese communist sympathizers, to name a few. These international criminals want the whole pie. This push towards any of the socialisms is little more than a step towards the goal of taking everything we have, everything, even our heart and soul. This whole gaggle of issues has nothing to do with anything except taking and giving to themselves (stealing) everything we own, love, and cherish. It's not complicated.

What’s necessary is to get more people to understand the massive dictatorial freight train coming our way. I chose being a volunteer with JBS; however, The Heritage Foundation, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, National Rifle Association, Turning Point, Judicial Watch, Prager U, American Conservative Union, Project Veritas, Claremont Institute, Federation for American Immigration Reform, Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, Hillsdale College, Association for Mature American Citizens, David Horwitz Freedom Center, Federalist Society and Victims of Communist Memorial Foundations are a few of the most effective. At the very least take The New American magazine.

When Klaus Schwab said, “You will own nothing, …” He means it.

Mark Schuckert

Twin Falls

