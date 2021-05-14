Letter: Pelosi bill is "Corrupt Politicians Act'

H.R. 1 / S. 1 is Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s signature piece of legislation to rig the election system in favor of Democratic politicians by undermining America’s electoral process. The bill is titled the “For the People Act.” But in reality, it should be called the “Corrupt Politicians Act.” We need to preserve an honest election system. I and, I am certain, many Twin Falls residents would be very concerned with the content of this bill.

H.R. 1 / S. 1 would federalize our election processes, which are currently run by the states — This is D.C. politicians' way of trying to make sure the game is rigged in their favor. Politicians already in Washington should not be choosing who goes to Washington—voters should!

H.R. 1 / S. 1 is designed to unfairly fund, elect, and maintain liberals in Congress, it even allows for using taxpayer dollars to fund left wing candidates.

Under this bill, the power to draw congressional districts would be given to an unelected third-party.

H.R. 1 / S. 1 interferes with states’ abilities to determine qualifications for voters and destroys the accuracy of voter registration rolls.

It destroys the sanctity of the election process and endangers our democracy by requiring ballots to be counted outside the county’s precinct.