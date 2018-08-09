Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Peace and justice for victims of sexual assault

I, for one, am very glad to see that, through the efforts of many people and agencies, the SANE program in Idaho has finally come to fruition.

This is such an important tool for victims of sexual assault to find justice.

Fourteen years ago our daughter was a forensic DNA analyst in the biological division of the Indiana State Police in Indianapolis, Ind. Aside from processing evidence of this heinous crime, the worst being the opening of evidence bags that contained diapers, she was on a team that trained law enforcement, social workers, lawyers and medical personnel — including the the training of nurses for the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) Program — etc., in how to collect and handle evidence.

Hopefully this will help the many people who have been affected by this horrible crime get some peace and justice.

Kudos to all involved.

Pam Woods

Twin Falls

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments