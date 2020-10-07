Letter: Paying tribute to Principal Vogt

Our community was hit with a huge loss in the tragic death of Principal Vogt. With the current times, I don’t think we can ever show enough appreciation and support for our teachers and administrators. I am 35 years old, and thankfully, high school is a ways behind me. However, Mr. Vogt made a difference in my life.

#MrVogtWasMyCoach/Teacher.

Our teachers, coaches, counselors, and principles are huge stakeholders for our community, specifically in one of our most treasured resource, our youth.

I am asking anyone and everyone whom has had Mr. Vogt affect their life, to take a minute and show this community how influential he has been. In taking a play from the highschoolers who get their cars all marked up for homecoming and such, my back window is going to say, “#MrVogtWasMyCoach/Teacher.”

In the sea of cars down Blue Lakes or Washington Street, let’s bring to attention the amount of people Mr. Vogt has been involved with while serving this community!

Aaron Nay, Class of ‘04

Twin Falls

