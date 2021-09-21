Letter: Pay attention to climate change

As a young person it’s hard for me to save the climate on my own. We need someone superior to be able to pass a bill that relates to climate change. Recently the senate passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Nineteen of those senators were Republican and I am pleased to say our two senators, Mike Crapo and James Risch, voted in favor of this bill. The great thing about passing this bill is that it would create new jobs, help the climate crisis, while having a healthy economy. Climate change is very real and an important problem that we all need to pay attention to.