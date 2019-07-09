For the past week, we have enjoyed celebrating the birthday of our great nation. There have been parades and fireworks and a big beautiful national celebration broadcast to the whole country from Washington, D.C. It has been fun to be a part of the celebrating.
I noticed in the Times-News, however, some expressions that pointed out to me how our thinking is being subtly diverted from reality to virtuality. For instance, the article about Sagebrush Days in Buhl was headlined with “Patriotism on Parade.”
I didn’t get to Buhl, but it looked like a great celebration. However, patriotism is not something that we put on parade.
Patriotism is deeper and more subtle than celebrations. Patriotism is a way of life that actually puts good before show. It is quiet acts of support when a neighbor needs some help. It is thanking God for the blessings we enjoy every day. It is seen in the quiet but heroic acts of our men and women in uniform who “more than self their country [love], and mercy more than life.” Patriotism is more than printing a replica of our beautiful flag on cheap newsprint with faded colors, surely to be discarded to the trash after a brief glance.
Let’s dig a little deeper, Americans. See what is good around us. Be willing to share all we have while still supporting that we are a nation of law and order as well as compassion. “Confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law” is a wise mantra.
Ken Patterson
LTC, U.S. Army (Retired)
Twin Falls
