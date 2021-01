I believe Pastor Thompson's request is hypocritical. How can you request a "sanctuary city" for the unborn when you are willing to kill the mother from COVID-19 because you refuse to wear a mask to protect others. I am not a fan of abortion, but I think more should be done to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Pastor Thompson needs to wear a mask, (I noticed he was not wearing one at the Council meeting), social distance and help Planned Parenthood prevent unwanted pregnancies.