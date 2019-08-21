Why do we need to pass the Shoshone School Bond? The school board, along with qualified engineers, has looked at our facility and made recommendations with these goals in mind — structure longevity, safety and growth. School building improvements must be done to provide the room and tools to equip our teachers to prepare students for today’s challenges.
Student safety is of utmost importance. As you have watched other schools deal with violence, we should put student and staff safety at a high priority. This plan redesigns the front entrance making it much more difficult to have someone enter the building unnoticed.
Those who personally drop off/pick up children in the school parking area have seen firsthand the congestion as a result of buses coming in and out and children weaving through traffic in the parking lot. I am surprised that there hasn’t been a serious accident.
The cost of construction is set at $6.83 million, of which the state bond equalization program will contribute a cost share to the project estimated at $1,984,565, leaving the balance of $4,845,435 that would be paid by the taxpayers. Property taxes would increase by $1.56 per $1,000 based on property value. The taxes on a $150,000 residential dwelling with a homeowner’s exemption will be $156 annually.
Bottom line, we all complain and see things that we think need to be done differently at the school. Give the district the tools they need to successfully educate our children. We can either choose not to support the bond and as a result neglect the building.
After the last bond failed, one student said, “ I guess they don’t care about us.” I care and hope that you care as well.
Please get out and vote in favor of the Shoshone School Bond.
Alton Huyser
Shoshone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.