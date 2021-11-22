 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Parade should be longer

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As a property and business owner downtown, we feel the Parade of Lights should go down Main Avenue a few more blocks so more people can in joy it. With social distancing a priority now days it makes more since to spread it out more people could sit in there cars and be warm and not be in a crowd, plus a lot people can not walk or stand for a long time. Santa could ride a few extra blocks and then go back around for the lighting of the tree. The parade used to start a Krengel's and go all the way down Main Avenue, not just a few blocks. Please let more people enjoy.

Thank You,

Bill Price

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't restrict constitutional rights

Letter: Don't restrict constitutional rights

Letter: In a recent column, Scott McIntosh explained why he thinks that people who commit non-violent felonies like shoplifting a $300 cellphone should forever lose their constitutional rights.

Letter: The common good

Letter: The common good

Letter: It’s really not about their personal freedom, these people just sound like a child who refuses to put their coat on because they “don’t wanna!” and “you can’t me!”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News