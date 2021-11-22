Letter: Parade should be longer

As a property and business owner downtown, we feel the Parade of Lights should go down Main Avenue a few more blocks so more people can in joy it. With social distancing a priority now days it makes more since to spread it out more people could sit in there cars and be warm and not be in a crowd, plus a lot people can not walk or stand for a long time. Santa could ride a few extra blocks and then go back around for the lighting of the tree. The parade used to start a Krengel's and go all the way down Main Avenue, not just a few blocks. Please let more people enjoy.