Letter: Overcome vote-by-mail fears

Now is the time to overcome our fears about voting by mail. It is safe because each vote is verified. It is convenient because it saves time and money for each eligible voter to have more time to study each ballot, complete, then mail. Besides, if a voter is concerned about making sure their vote is counted they can always make the effort to take it to nearest polling location. Voting by mail also increases voter participation to more accurately represent more of the American people.
John Paige
Pocatello