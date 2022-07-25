 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Outcry from all sides in the US as Roe is overturned

With the new Roe ruling, there’s an obvious outcry from all sides in the U.S. In Idaho, we are poised with a trigger law, essentially following Texas’ lead. Before we go into this new world, you all need to consider — in a world of baby formula shortages, Republicans struck down funding for supply.

What are those mothers who cannot breastfeed supposed to do?

The minimum wage is still $7.25 with rents being raised continuously, and 40% of people in the country are housing insecure.

Ectopic pregnancies cannot be taken and put into the uterus to continue growing. You die if it’s not treated with an abortion.

Women are 80% more likely to end up in poverty because men are more likely to leave them as single mothers.

How do we hold men equally responsible in a world where people cry for gender equality, and men want so badly to be equally heard in this matter? When just giving birth can cost thousands of dollars, even with insurance, how are parents supposed to afford that?

If adoption is an option, why are there so many children stuck in the foster care system, living in hotels?

When families are on food stamps or WIC, they are looked down on, in an economy with a $7.25 minimum wage, skyrocketing rent, and higher education that costs thousands more dollars?

Remember the Idaho representative that claimed you could swallow a camera to see if a woman was pregnant? Those are the people making the laws, and they are essentially practicing medicine without a license, much less passing high school biology.

Hannah Holman

Jerome

