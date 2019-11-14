{{featured_button_text}}
What good news last March when Idaho Power announced that it would go to all renewable energy by 2045!

In light of that, its recent decision to change its net metering policy for rooftop solar power is hypocritical, to say the least. This change, which is slated to take effect in January of 2020, will not only penalize current owners of solar panels, but will also discourage potential investors in this clean energy.

Climate change is here and our utilities should be leading the way toward a sustainable energy future. Please join me in objecting to this net metering change by writing to Idaho Power and to the Public Utilities commission which makes the final decision in this matter.

Sue Petersen

Hailey

