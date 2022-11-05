Letter: Our town needs qualified coroners

Being a County Coroner is a very different job than being a funeral director. As a funeral director one is to deal with the family and help direct services, and as a mortician to deal with making the deceased presentable to the family. Those are two different areas within the funeral profession.

As a coroner, one is to make a record of the death, and determine the cause of death with the assistance of the proper authorities, either by physical examination, toxicology, or setting up an autopsy with a pathologist. The notification of next of kin by the coroner is something that should be done in person, or if necessary, by telephone. Obtaining medical records of the deceased and making observations of the scene are also things a coroner can do to determine the cause.

As our small towns grow, I believe we need to transition to qualified coroners. There are more cases of addiction, suicide, and overdosing than we have seen in the past. If a qualified individual were elected, the county could keep track of the cause of death and perhaps adjust the education in our area to make our community more aware and offer resources in those areas.

If a candidate for a county position judges another candidate, then perhaps the background of all candidates should be shared, whether in state or out. To throw down another candidate is lowering one to underhanded practices. In this case, no one benefits.

MacKelti Schneider

Jerome