I have been fighting for women's rights for over 40 years. You can imagine how exhausting this is. We finally felt we had achieved equal rights to choose the medical care we need, through Roe vs. Wade, but now we're under attack again.
Idaho appears to be leaning towards another attack on women's rights. We need to have our voices heard. We want the right to choose our medical care which also includes access to safe and legal abortions.
Linda Foisy, Retired RN
Boise
