What in the world is going on? We have a Russian agent as our president. This obese draft dodger, with his little mouth and hands, is trying to tear apart our country. Congress sits there and does nothing.
I have watched presidents from F.D.R. to the present-day, and this is the worst president and Congress in the history of the United States that I have ever seen. This includes the representatives from Idaho who don't have the guts to stand up and say "This is wrong!"
People need to put down their phones and start paying attention to what is going on in our country.
I watched the farce in Helsinki as our president held a secret meeting with our enemy, the Russian president; then stand in front of the world and give the Russians permission to act any way they want in our country; call Russia our friend and our allies enemies; call the Russian president strong and powerful and believe every word he said; then call our intelligence services wrong.
Once back in the U.S., the president started his campaign of misinformation, lies and outrageous claims to distract the American people from what he did in Helsinki. Now the president is threatening to shut down the government if he doesn't get his wall.
Frump Trump is like a 12-year-old spoiled fat boy who throws a fit if he doesn't get his way. Frump Trump is not playing with a full deck and half a six-pack. We need to get this man back to his job as the bankrupt king.
I could go on and on, but there is a limit on the amount of words I am allowed to write.
God bless the United States.
John Scarlett
Gooding
